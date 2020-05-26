Vic treaty work continues amid pandemic

news, national

The world's oldest living culture is going virtual as it works to bring Aboriginal treaty to Victoria amid the coronavirus pandemic. The First Peoples' Assembly started its nation-leading work to create a negotiation framework between the Victorian government and Aboriginal nations last year. The 32 elected members that make up the assembly gathered for the first time inside Victoria's Upper House in December and held another meeting in February - but then coronavirus hit. The board's monthly meetings, committee meetings and community consultation sessions have gone online ever since, conducted via Facebook Live and Zoom. It's not the first time Victoria's path to treaty has turned digital - when voting for the assembly happened last year, it could be done online too. "I remember in the lead up to the February meeting we were worried we didn't have the technology that we did at parliament and how that was going to be a challenge, but those concerns are nothing compared to what we're mapping out right now," assembly co-chair Marcus Stewart told AAP. "Now we're going to be running a meeting completely virtually. We're really confident we'll hit the ground running, though I'm sure it won't be without challenges." The assembly's third gathering on June 18 and 19 will also be held remotely. Assembly members are currently fleshing out whether to pursue a statewide treaty, multiple treaties, or both. Mr Stewart said it was vital to include all of Victoria's Aboriginal communities in the decision despite moving consultation online. "Treaty has to be the tide that raises all ships and it's the same way that we approach our engagement with our communities. We have to have mechanisms in place and be agile enough to bring everyone along," he said. Among the greatest challenges is engaging with elders, who play an important role as keepers of cultural knowledge, but are bunkering down as they are at particular risk from coronavirus. "We're really relying on family members to support engagement amongst elders, it's critical they're involved," Mr Stewart said. It's hoped a committee of respected Aboriginal elders from across the state will be set up soon to help provide cultural guidance and advice. Despite the challenges, Mr Stewart believes the health crisis has created a mood for change. "Change is really front of mind for all Australians right now and it's a really good opportunity to talk about what treaty may mean for our broader society," he said. Mr Stewart said it was important for Australia to confront its history and embrace its indigenous roots. "This is the oldest living culture in the world," he said. "It's a part of me as it's my history but it's also a part of everyone else's, everyone living on this country." Reconciliation Week 2020 runs from May 27 to June 3 and this year celebrates the theme 'In this together'. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/54477012-0cae-4e03-9d50-b22e3a8153f9.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg