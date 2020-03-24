Masks, virus tests pour into Australia

news, politics

LATEST HEALTH DEVELOPMENTS ON CORONAVIRUS WELFARE * Parliament passed massive economic stimulus package and gave extraordinary powers to social services minister to make further changes to welfare payments if needed * $550 fortnightly coronavirus supplement extended to students and apprentices on Youth Allowance * Minister examining what access to welfare foreign workers should have TESTING * 147,000 tests done so far in Australia * Equivalent to 557.9 per 100,000 people - more than 0.5 per cent of the population, higher than South Korea on a per capita basis * Positive test result rate is lowest of any major country * 160,000 more test kits recently arrived * 37,000 tests on order * Medical panel considering expanding testing criteria further MASKS * 1.5 million more masks just arrived in Australia * 30 million more to arrive within next two weeks * Further 24 million to arrive by end of April * Government promised to provide five million masks to GPs by end of June 30 VENTILATORS * 2000 ventilators available through intensive care unit beds * Working to make another 2000 available through currently available stock * Chief Scientist Alan Finkel working on setting up local production to add another 5000 invasive and non-invasive respiratory and ventilator units TELEHEALTH * Expanded list of doctors who can access video or phone chat with patients NUMBERS * Confirmed cases in Australia: 1914 (government update to come) * Australian deaths: seven (six in NSW, one in WA) * Social distancing: one person per four square metres * Groups over 100 banned Australian Associated Press

