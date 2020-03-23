Labor warns off plan to ditch parliament

news, national

Labor is worried about a Morrison government plan to ditch parliament until August amid the coronavirus crisis. Parliament is sitting with drastically reduced numbers on Monday to quickly pass the multi-billion economic stimulus and support package. But politicians won't stay in Canberra for the rest of the week, which was the last scheduled before the May budget. That budget has been pushed back to October with the concession that things are moving so quickly, predictions about the state of the nation's finances over the next four years in May would be worthless. However, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese wants the five weeks of sittings scheduled for May and June to stay on the books. If they are dumped, it will cut this year's parliamentary time by almost one-third. "I am of the view that parliament continuing to function as much as possible even in restricted forms is important," Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra on Monday. "There is work for us to do and as the national representatives, we should have input and not just leave it to the executive government." Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday the plan was to move to an "emergency-mode operation" while ensuring measures taken were consistent with a parliamentary democracy. Mr Albanese said it was important that getting through the crisis as a functioning democracy not only happened, but was seen to be happening. The lower house is also set to change its operating rules to allow for the minimum number of members to be present, meaning fewer than 40 would attend any sitting. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/96d46c30-0b7d-4405-9f23-daeb00e26a00.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg