news, national,

It's a moveable feast right now as Australia's response to the coronavirus crisis hits next level. Tasmania was the first state to close its borders on March 19 and since then Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory have followed suit. On Sunday night, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a crackdown on public venues. From midday on Monday, the following businesses will be closed: What will be open: The major difference state-by-state relates to schools. Here's the state of play in schools across the nation, state-by-state SCHOOLS OPEN: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday announced no child would be turned away from a public school in the state. All NSW borders remain open, however neighbouring states have altered their guidelines and self-isolation may be required. Schools to close: School holidays for government schools brought forward, starting on Tuesday. Victoria's borders will remain open for now, as the state government introduces tougher measures to contain the coronavirus. Any Victorian entering SA will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, and the border controls will apply to all road, air, rail and sea access points. Schools to close: The ACT government yesterday announced that schools would go pupil-free from Tuesday until school holidays, allowing time for students and staff to start the transition to online learning from Term 2 onwards. On Sunday afternoon, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced a territory-wide shutdown within 48 hours. Schools open: Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the state's schools will not shut until medical experts advise the government it's no longer safe to keep them open. Parents concerned about the coronavirus pandemic can choose to keep their kids at home. Queensland's border's remain open. Schools open: Premier Steven Marshall has stressed parents should continue sending their children to school. The state's borders will close at 4pm Tuesday and anyone entering the state would be subject to a mandatory 14-day isolation period. Schools open: Tasmanian schools will stay open but where parents and carers want to keep their children at home they can, Premier Peter Gutwein said. Tasmania declared a state of emergency on March 19. All non-essential travellers arriving in Tasmania are required to self-isolate for 14 days. Essential travellers will include people such as health care workers, emergency workers, defence personnel, air and ship crew, specialists and essential freight personnel. Schools: WA schools open for now, but some preparing for potential closure. Western Australia is closing its borders to all travellers from 1.30pm local time on Tuesday. After that, travellers will have to self-isolate for 14 days. Schools open: Territory public and Catholic schools are scheduled to finish Term 1 on Thursday, April 9 and go on holidays until April 20. From 4pm on Tuesday, the NT will implement strict border controls for all access points - by road, rail, air and sea,.

