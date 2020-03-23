Labor senator Penny Wong in self-isolation

Labor's Senate leader Penny Wong is self-isolating in Canberra pending medical advice and will miss a scaled-down parliament sitting dealing with coronavirus. "This morning I woke feeling unwell," Senator Wong told AAP on Monday. "Consistent with advice to all Australians, and recognising that my parliamentary colleagues will return to their home states and communities, as a responsible precaution I will self-isolate, pending medical advice. "As a result I will not be attending the Senate today." Federal parliament is meeting to deal with legislation governing the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic. Australian Associated Press
Labor's Senator Penny Wong is in self-isolation at home and awaiting health advice.
Labor's Senate leader Penny Wong is self-isolating in Canberra pending medical advice and will miss a scaled-down parliament sitting dealing with coronavirus.
"This morning I woke feeling unwell," Senator Wong told AAP on Monday.
"Consistent with advice to all Australians, and recognising that my parliamentary colleagues will return to their home states and communities, as a responsible precaution I will self-isolate, pending medical advice.
"As a result I will not be attending the Senate today."
Federal parliament is meeting to deal with legislation governing the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.