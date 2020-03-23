Labor senator Penny Wong in self-isolation

news, politics

Labor's Senate leader Penny Wong is self-isolating in Canberra pending medical advice and will miss a scaled-down parliament sitting dealing with coronavirus. "This morning I woke feeling unwell," Senator Wong told AAP on Monday. "Consistent with advice to all Australians, and recognising that my parliamentary colleagues will return to their home states and communities, as a responsible precaution I will self-isolate, pending medical advice. "As a result I will not be attending the Senate today." Federal parliament is meeting to deal with legislation governing the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/71037e5f-dfd3-4fbe-8e80-208765d8d590.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg