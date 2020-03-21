Beachgoers lashed for ignoring virus

news, health

NSW recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases, as the national toll exceeded 1000 and its famous Bondi beach temporarily shut, after hundreds of beachgoers flouted new social distancing measures. The number of cases ballooned to 436 after 83 new cases were identified in the state. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt hit out at the hundreds of beachgoers that descended on Bondi on Friday, ignoring new rules on social distancing measures aimed to stop the virus spreading. "If you are breaking these rules you are putting, not just yourself, but you are putting other Australians at risk," he told reporters in Melbourne on Saturday. The NSW government has temporarily closed Bondi Beach as authorities handed lifesavers unprecedented move-on powers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The drastic measure was unveiled on Saturday afternoon, after photos of throngs of beachgoers flocking to the iconic Sydney strip drew swift condemnation for ignoring social distancing measures. It came as NSW Health scrambles to contact thousands of people who were onboard four cruise ships which visited Sydney this month, carrying passengers infected with coronavirus. The number of confirmed case in Victoria increased by 51 overnight to 229. They included a police officer in Melbourne and a second Melbourne University staff member who returned from overseas before the government's mandatory quarantine period for travellers. A $1.7 billion package was announced by the state government to help thousands of small businesses cope with the crisis. Melbourne's Crown Casino will also now have to comply with new social gathering rules, which ban non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people. It came as Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton said young people aren't getting the message about the importance of isolating and quarantining. There were also reports of people leaving home isolation during their 14-day quarantine, and from newly-confirmed cases that they'd had close contact with people while they're unwell. "Everyone who has been told they're in quarantine, must do so," he said. Western Australia reported 26 new cases as travellers arrive home from overseas, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 90. Of the new cases, 15 are returning travellers, or those who have had close contact with travellers. The state government unveiled new measures for hospitals, including restrictions on hospital visits, to protect patients and staff from the spread. Cases of COVID-19 in Queensland jumped to 221 on Saturday, with 37 more cases. An outside-of-school care worker was among the new cases. The staff member worked at a Helensvale centre for a number of days while symptomatic, and authorities are contacting those involved who will be required to quarantine for 14 days. Ten people from a US tour group are among 17 new positive coronavirus cases in South Australia, the biggest single-day jump so far since the emergence of the pandemic. It brings the total to 67. The tourists are part of a larger group of 18 from the US who are all now in isolation at their accommodation in the Barossa Valley, north of Adelaide. Meanwhile, new border controls come into force in the Northern Territory from Tuesday, requiring anyone entering the region to quarantine themselves for 14 days. Exemptions apply to health, emergency, defence, police and flight and freight crews. Tasmania had 16 cases confirmed as of Saturday night and the ACT had nine cases as of Saturday. The federal government is expected to announce a second support package on Sunday worth billions of dollars and on top of the $17.6 billion already announced. Australia's borders closed on Friday night, meaning non-Australian residents, citizens or immediate family members travelling from overseas are no longer permitted entry. Australian Associated Press

