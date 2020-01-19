Thousands gather for US women's marches

news, politics

Thousands have gathered in cities across the United States as part of the nationwide Women's March rallies focused on issues such as climate change, pay equity, reproductive rights and immigration. Hundreds showed up on Saturday in New York City and thousands in Washington DC for the rallies, which aim to harness the political power of women, although crowds were noticeably smaller than in previous years. Marches were scheduled in more than 180 cities. The first marches in 2017 drew hundreds of thousands of people to rallies in cities across the country on the day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated. That year's DC march drew close to one million people. In Manhattan, hundreds of people gathered as part of a "Rise and Roar" rally at separate events in Foley Square and Columbus Circle. In downtown Los Angeles, thousands of men, women and children filled several blocks as they made their way from a plaza to a park adjacent to City Hall, In Denver, organisers opted to skip the rally after the march and instead invited participants to meet with local organisations to learn more about issues such as reproductive rights, climate change, gun safety and voting. Several thousand came out for the protest in Washington, far fewer than last year when about 100,000 people held a rally east of the White House. But as in previous years, many of the protesters made the trip to the nation's capital from cities across the country to express their opposition to Trump and his policies. From their gathering spot on Freedom Plaza, they had a clear view down Pennsylvania Avenue to the US Capitol, where the impeachment trial gets under way in the Senate next week. In Washington, three key issues seemed to galvanise most of the protesters: climate change, immigration and reproductive rights. The protesters planned to march around the White House, but Trump wasn't there. He is spending the holiday weekend at his resort in Florida. Organisers of the Washington march faced criticism from some local African American activists for failing to focus on local issues and damaging the ability of local activists to organise. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/682c832c-e570-4d2e-b042-ae4a41209518.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg