Panel of 'medevac' doctors back minister

An independent panel of doctors reviewing 'medevac' transfers of refugees in offshore detention are supporting Peter Dutton's refusals in the majority of cases. The panel considered 57 cases between July and September and upheld the home affairs minister's decision to deny medical transfers 45 times. The panel overturned the minister's decisions on the remaining 12 cases where they considered medical treatment on the mainland was required. There were 104 asylum seekers brought to Australia under the so-called medevac laws during the three-month period. Another 16 people came to the mainland under separate provisions. In its latest quarterly report, the panel said it aired a range of concerns during a meeting with department officials. They are concerned about a lack of in-person interpreters available to asylum seekers, especially those with mental health issues. "There was agreement that interpretation via telephone was not an acceptable option for these people and could be a genuine impediment to providing sound clinical treatment and care," the panel said in their report. They also raised concerns about delays occurring between treating doctors recommending medical transfers and the minister reviewing the referrals. A "lack of movement" from Nauru when the panel had recommended medical transfers was also discussed. "The panel understands the process involved; however, they are frustrated at the lack of progress on individual cases." Panel members have visited Papua New Guinea and aim to travel to Nauru "as soon as possible". Labor and the crossbench rammed the medevac laws through parliament earlier this year, with the government now trying to unwind them. The laws give doctors a much greater say in the evacuation of sick refugees from offshore detention to the mainland for medical treatment. Medical evacuations can be refused on national security grounds, or if a person has a serious criminal record. However, the minister claims his powers to block transfers have been drastically curtailed. Australian Associated Press

