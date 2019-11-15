Latest on the bushfire emergency in NSW

news, national

THE LATEST ON THE NSW BUSHFIRES * Four people have died since Friday - two people in the Kangawalla blaze near Glen Innes, one in the Crowdy Bay fire near Taree, and one on the Kyuna Track at Willawarrin, northwest of Kempsey. * A severe fire danger rating is in place for the far north coast, north coast, Greater Hunter, Greater Sydney Region and Illawarra-Shoalhaven, and large parts of the state are under total fire bans. * Conditions eased following a "catastrophic" danger rating earlier in the week, but Friday's forecast of hot, dry weather once again poses a threat. * Two emergency alerts are in place - at Gospers Mountain near Colo Heights and at Ebor, east of Armidale. * 259 homes have been destroyed since last Friday, with 87 damaged. * 480 outbuildings have been destroyed, with 155 damaged. * A total of 2141 buildings in the direct area of the fire saved, RFS says. * Nearly 60 fires burning across NSW, with 35 uncontained. * About 1.1 million hectares burned - more than the combined total for the past three NSW bushfire seasons. * State of emergency remains in place until early next week. * 1300 firefighters worked in the field on Thursday night, supported by aircraft and fire trucks. * About 60 schools remain closed on Friday. * Authorities warn it could take many months to bring all the fires under control and declare them safe unless there is rain. * The Insurance Council of Australia said insurers had received 900 claim applications, with initial losses totalling $100 million. Australian Associated Press

