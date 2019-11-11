Defence at the ready to tackle bushfires

news, national

DEFENCE COMES TO BUSHFIRE AID: * Local base commanders have the authority to use Defence resources to respond to any local contingencies. * Senior ADF officers can provide emergency assistance to save human life, prevent extensive loss of animal life, or widespread damage to property. * RAAF aircraft have transported firefighter strike teams from Canberra, Adelaide and Hobart to Port Macquarie. * Singleton Army Barracks in NSW is on stand-by to provide accommodation and catering support to firefighters from the Victorian Country Fire Authority. * Queensland Fire and Emergency Service are using Kokoda Barracks in Canungra to refuel aircraft. * Defence has embedded planners into Queensland State Disaster Coordination Centres and New South Wales Rural Fire Service headquarters. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/f4abc028-5963-4e45-86fa-969d09141cd4.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg