Hillary Clinton concerned about UK's path

news, world

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton says she is "concerned" about the path the UK is on, at a time when democracies need to stick together, to resist dictatorships. The 2016 presidential candidate was speaking in London on Sunday night alongside her daughter Chelsea to launch their new book - The Book Of Gutsy Women: Favourite Stories of Courage And Resilience. She was asked by event moderator Professor Mary Beard about her thoughts on how the UK is changing. "I've always admired Britain," she said at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall. "I am, as a great admirer, concerned because I can't make sense of what is happening. "In my own country as well. I don't understand it. Clinton said that she has seen the UK "sort of shrink" and "turn inward". "To be trying to separate yourself from Europe at a time when democracies need to stick together, because we are truly under pressure from dictatorships and authoritarian regimes." Referring to Britain's upcoming general election, Clinton said "We really do count on you coming out of this in a smart and effective, successful way, however it turns out," . "We have a president who admires dictators and takes their help and does all kind of crazy stuff. "We need you to be the sane member of this partnership going forward." Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/bc0b2cd2-4c25-4090-852f-c7524f8f8582.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg