As "catastrophic" fire conditions loom, a statewide total fire ban has been declared for all areas of NSW. The ban applies for Monday and Tuesday. A Low-Moderate Fire Danger Rating is forecast for the Eastern Riverina Weather District for Monday, but the ban still applies. At 6am there were 64 bush and grass fires across NSW, with nearly 40 of those not yet contained. The Rural Fire Service are warning that the already extensive fire activity across the north coast and northern NSW areas will not be contained in time. Under these conditions, these fires will spread quickly and will threaten homes and lives. The Riverina Zone Rural Fire Service are fighting both in the background and at ground zero to protect property and lives as fires ravage the state's north and parts of Queensland's coast. With a number of volunteers from the Riverina Zone already fighting in the fire zone, another group are preparing to leave their lives and families behind to help others in need. IN OTHER NEWS:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/annie.lewis/2e55a64a-5442-40b0-9f67-1d97e57aec1f.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg