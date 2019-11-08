Jury finds Qld ex-union boss corrupt

news, national

An ex-union boss has been found guilty of corrupt activity relating to the building of his plush Queensland home by tradies paid for by Mirvac. A Brisbane District Court jury handed down the guilty verdict for former CFMEU Queensland senior vice-president David Arthur Hanna, 55, but found his co-accused, former Mirvac project manager Mathew Jason McAllum, not guilty. The court had heard Mirvac's sub-contractors were told to bill work like concreting, bricklaying, plastering, tiling and interior design at Hanna's Cornubia house to a large shopping centre development using false invoices. Mirvac is a large-scale property developer, with projects across Australia. The court heard the charge stemmed from $290,000 worth of building works done between February and November 2013, after a family friend of Hanna's built part of the 480-square metre home. The court heard a second former Mirvac executive, Queensland commercial construction boss, Adam Moore, was also involved in the scheme but has since died. Decisions related to construction activities at a cost level equivalent to Hanna's home would have been handled by Mr Moore, the trial was told. Mirvac's general manager of project design and construction, Jason Vieusseux, said during the trial Mr Moore was also responsible for the management of Mirvac's interaction with unions in Queensland. Hanna will be sentenced next Friday. Australian Associated Press

