What's on in federal parliament next week

news, politics

WHAT'S AHEAD IN THE SENATE? * Senate only will sit from Monday to Thursday. House is not sitting. * Senate on Monday won't start until 1230 due to Remembrance Day activities. * Government's focus is passing the so-called "big stick" legislation, ensuring energy companies keep a lid on prices and don't engage in misconduct. * Also on the government's program are laws to expand Farm Household Allowance arrangements, protect children from exploitation and abuse, and introduce drug testing for welfare recipients. * Labor will seek to set up a wage and superannuation theft inquiry. * "Ensuring integrity" bill, to deal with union misconduct, is not listed but could be up for debate following cross bench talks with the government. * Similarly, the medevac repeal bill is not listed but could pass if crossbench support is secured. * Greens disallowance on temporary protection visas. * Centre Alliance again seeking an inquiry into Australia's relations with China. * One Nation seeking to disallow the banking code of practice. * No party room meetings expected. Australian Associated Press

