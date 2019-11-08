Extreme fire danger for Queensland coast

news, national

Extreme fire warnings have been issued for parts of Queensland as 28 blazes burn across the state and firefighters prepare for big winds to sweep through tinder dry areas. The fire danger will peak in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt on Friday afternoon with temperatures across the southeast expected to soar toward 40C. Forecasters say extreme warnings are in place from the Gold Coast to the Sunshine Coast, inland to Toowoomba and then out towards Dalby, Miles and Goondiwindi. Severe warnings have been issued for the area between Gympie and Bundaberg, out to Taroom, Emerald and west to Charleville. Warnings are also covering Maranoa, Warrego, the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett regions, and the southeast coast. Authorities are expecting big winds to blow through regions where water is scarce and land has been dried out by drought. A watch and act alert is currently in place for a fire in Clumber, near the border with NSW. Wind gusts of up to 80km/h are expected in the afternoon as a low-pressure trough sweeps across the southeast, the weather bureau says. Brisbane is set to reach a maximum of 37C while Ipswich will sizzle in 39C heat with no chance of rain over the next week. Fires are already burning across Queensland on the Darling Downs near Laidley, and south of Gympie. Conditions will ease over the weekend. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/57a3c923-abc6-48a1-813d-805ee5016744.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg