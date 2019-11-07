Four protesters die in gunfire in Baghdad

At least four protesters have been killed and more than 35 others wounded in central Baghdad after security forces used live gunfire to disperse anti-government demonstrations, police and hospital sources say. The clashes took place near Shuhada bridge, the sources said. Australian Associated Press
