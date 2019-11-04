Speed camera warning signs crucial: NRMA

news, national

The leading NSW motoring body has warned against removing "crucial" speed camera signs after the state government said it would consider the move. Peter Khoury, spokesman for the NRMA, on Monday said such signs were "necessary and essential" as part of efforts to prevent road deaths. "The warning signs act as a crucial education tool to alert motorists that they're driving in dangerous locations where people have been killed or injured and obviously what we want them to do is slow down," he told reporters in Sydney. NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance says the government would consider the removal of speed camera warning signs, referring to expert evidence which claimed 54 lives a year could be saved without signs. Speaking on Sunday, he said the government would "consider any advice that tells us we can save lives". Following Mr Khoury's comments, a spokesman for Mr Constance said the NSW government had a "strong road safety record" and added there had been no change to government policy. Mr Khoury had no doubt that removing signs would result in more fines and said any revenue raised should go back into road safety. He said putting more police on the roads would make a "huge difference" to safety, rather than the removal of warning signs. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/c1cc6c3f-dacc-4beb-904c-32f1fcb3bb41.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg