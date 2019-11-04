Call for unified action on Qld reef sharks

news, national

Tourism operators are calling on the federal and Queensland governments to put aside their differences to implement non-lethal shark control measures on the Great Barrier Reef. They have also opposed calls for the federal government to change laws protecting the reef and allow the killing of sharks, warning it could have unintended consequences. In a joint statement, they have called for aerial shark spotters, netted swimming areas and SMART drumlines. The two governments have been at loggerheads, with Queensland calling on Canberra to pass laws allowing it to kill sharks in the reef. The stoush began after Queensland lost a federal court battle that forced it to limit using baited hooks to catch and kill sharks in the reef, requiring state fisheries staff to now catch and release sharks. Queensland has called on the federal government to introduce laws to circumvent this decision, but it has told them to use SMART drumlines instead. The drumlines bait sharks and use satellite-linked communications to alert nearby boat crews, who tag the sharks before releasing them in open water. An independent report released last month said the catch-and-release practice associated with SMART drumlines wouldn't work in the reef as they were mainly effective near beaches, not in open waters where most visitors to the reef swam. The tourism industry is worried shark attacks are causing reputational damage and the public stoush between Queensland and Canberra wasn't helping either. A joint statement from Tourism Whitsundays, Tourism Tropical North Queensland and Queensland Tourism Industry Council said it did not support changes to federal laws. It warned changing laws that protect the Great Barrier Reef "could be far-reaching and may have a detrimental bearing on the GBR's status as a world heritage area". "We urge all parties in this discussion to determine the way forward without unintended further damage to the travelling public's perception about the exposure to risk when visiting the Great Barrier Reef," the statement says. "The industry is keen to work with government to implement improved and innovative management tools that can achieve better outcomes." Queensland Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said a catch and release program wouldn't work and it was appropriate to discuss alternatives. Mr Furner said he would sit down with tourism operators to go over different control measures and was engaging with the federal government. "Everything's on the table," he said. The government's special envoy to the reef, Queensland LNP MP Warren Entsch, told AAP Mr Furner needed to "climb out of his bloody cave" and "come into the 21st century". He said the data collected from tagged sharks caught via SMART drumlines could be used to help develop alternative controls. The Queensland LNP has also proposed the use of drones. Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley has previously said legislative change at a federal level was being considered "for the medium to long term". But Mr Entsch said he would oppose measures to permit the killing of sharks. "That's never going to fix the bloody problem," he said. Australian Associated Press

