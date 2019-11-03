Johnson sorry for missing Brexit deadline

news, politics

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will apologise to Conservative Party members who voted for him based on his promise to take Britain out of the European Union by October 31. He told Sky News UK on Sunday that it was a matter of "deep regret" that he failed to do so. Asked if he was sorry about missing the deadline, Johnson said: "Yes, absolutely." Johnson's plant to leave the EU on October 31 with or without a divorce deal was blocked by Parliament, which required him to seek an extension. It had been the central plank of his platform in the party leadership competition that brought him to power in July. The EU has granted a Brexit extension until January 31. Johnson faces a national election on December 12 in his bid to get a more Brexit-friendly parliament. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/520fe4f1-a0b9-4683-ae9f-402ebfeb6926.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg