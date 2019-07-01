News from around the world

news, world

Democrats slam Trump's meeting with Kim Donald Trump may have become the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea when he met leader Kim Jong-un in the Demilitarised Zone but critics back home have slammed the meeting for lacking substance and elevating a ruthless dictator. -- More protests on HK handover anniversary More than 50,000 people have rallied in support of Hong Kong police as the semi-autonomous territory braces for another day of protests on the anniversary of the former British colony's return to China. -- Europe burns, sweats as record temps ease A four-day heatwave across western Europe that killed seven people has begun to ease slightly, with temperature alerts cut back and wildfires slowly brought under control. -- US man admits shipping guns to Australia A US man has pleaded guilty to illegally shipping guns to an Australian weapons dealer using a crate with a secret compartment to fool customs officials. -- Mass protests for civilian rule in Sudan Thousands of protesters have marched towards Sudan's defence ministry demanding the ruling military hand power to civilians, as security forces fired shots into the air. -- Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/5008f2ed-2f53-46a6-a269-02eae983abc0.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg