WA police nab 3000 in Operation Celsius

A six-month police operation in Perth targeting a range of offences has resulted in more than 3000 arrests and 5000 charges. As part of Operation Celsius, metropolitan policing regions were tasked to identify issues that were causing their local communities significant harm. "Officers in every district stood up to this challenge - the overall result is impressive," Acting Assistant Commissioner Craig Donaldson said. "These crimes can seem insignificant and they can get lost in statistics and are frankly the day-to-day business of policing. "But these crimes matter to the victims, they matter to law-abiding citizens in our community, and they matter to us." Among the arrests were a group of thieves who stole more than $20,000 of alcohol from bottle shops in Perth's northern suburbs with six people charged with 62 offences. Police also charged a man with stealing personal items that had been left unattended in vehicles as people visited loved ones at Karrakatta Cemetery and a 22-year-old man with 25 theft and burglary offences that occurred across the city. Mr Donaldson said Operation Celsius had served to significantly disrupt criminal activity. "Offenders have little regard for the impact they have on their victims and some commit crimes across the entire metropolitan region," he said. "These criminals are firmly in our sights." Australian Associated Press

