Google outages strike across the globe

news, local-news,

Having trouble with your email? It's not just Mondayitis - Google is experiencing outages across the planet. A raft of Google products - including Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Google Sync for Mobile and more - were listed as experiencing service outages on Monday morning. An 8am update for Gmail, one of the most prolific email services in the world, advised users that Google was investigating the issue after congestion in the US wreaked havoc. "We continue to experience high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube," the advisory said. "Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors. Our engineering teams have completed the first phase of their mitigation work and are currently implementing the second phase, after which we expect to return to normal service." Somewhat ironically, searches for the term "google down" skyrocketed on Monday morning Australia time. Google was yet to mention Australia in its messaging but Twitter users were quick to raise the alarm for the land Down Under.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/85170561-e92a-49d2-a00e-1eaa050c3758.JPG/r95_0_1176_611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg