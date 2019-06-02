Lithuanian babies in crawl to the finish

news, world

In Lithuania, the rat race of life apparently starts early. Twenty-five babies took to the red carpet in Lithuania in a crawling race as their parents, grandparents and onlookers cheered the spectacle. Saturday's event in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, was the 20th annual event staged by a local radio station to mark International Children's Day, celebrated in this Baltic nation on June 1. Teams waved toys and even banged baby food cans to spur the seven-to-11-month-old baby girls and boys to move faster on the carpet. An 11-month-old baby boy named Ignas managed to crawl over a few metres and reach the finish line first. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/8cf41b53-6c7b-4598-bc13-19128c908d19.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg