Finn murder inquest told of 'confession'

The then chief of Western Australia's vice squad made a "bedtime confession" to his lover that he'd killed brothel madam Shirley Finn, an inquest into her 1975 execution-style murder has heard. After hearings in 2017 and last year, the inquest resumed in the WA Coroners Court on Monday, when Craig Klauber said Carolyn Langan shared personal information with him as they became close friends working together at CSIRO in the late 1980s. One morning, she rushed into his office and said Bernie Johnson had confessed to the murder. "I think she was serious," Dr Klauber said. He said he believed she told him so there would be a link to Mr Johnson if something happened to her. Later, Ms Langan was visibly shaken and pale when she told him that Mr Johnson had threatened her "with a shotgun to the face". "She was clearly very frightened," Dr Klauber said. He said she'd also told him other things suggesting Mr Johnson might have been "a bit shady", including his friendship with former NSW detective and convicted murderer Roger Rogerson, and buried gold at his rural property in Gidgegannup. Dr Klauber said Mr Johnson twice threatened him, once in a veiled way when he mentioned someone in hospital in a serious condition and a few weeks later when he said "I don't know what you've heard but whatever you think is wrong". Ms Langan denies the claims by Dr Klauber, who came forward after hearing her testimony last year, telling the court it disturbed him how much she left out. Ms Langan will give evidence again later this week and has described Dr Klauber as a gossiper, but he insists he knows what he heard. "Events are very, very clear in my mind," he said. Last year, Ross Harvie Stone said Ms Langan, who was a boarder at his father's farm for more than a decade, "knows too much" about the Finn case. Dr Klauber, a minerals research scientist, also told the court he knew another woman who was having an affair with Mr Johnson, Joan Marzo, now named Joan Wilson. The connection was established when she asked how to find buried gold, saying $300,000 worth of the precious metal was hidden on Mr Johnson's farm. She spoke of corruption and drugs, and said she suspected Mr Johnson was involved in Ms Finn's murder, Dr Klauber claimed. He also said she got him and her daughter Amanda to sit a few tables away in a restaurant when she handed over an envelope to a man named "Blood", who he gathered was a policeman, in exchange for information on Mr Johnson. "It all seemed a bit bizarre and over the top," Dr Klauber said. "One wouldn't even write this up as a script." But Ms Wilson denied his claims, saying she only dated Mr Johnson briefly. Mr Johnson had dementia before he died last year, so he did not give evidence. Ms Finn was shot four times in the head in her car near Royal Perth Golf Club either late on June 21, 1975 or early the following day. Australian Associated Press

