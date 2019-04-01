Teachers, nurses safe in NT budget repair

news, politics

The Northern Territory government says the jobs of nurses and teachers will not be slashed as it goes about urgent budget repair. The Territory government is preparing to receive the results of an independent investigation into the Territory's finances with confirmation the report will be released on April 16. "To get our budget to a sustainable position, tough decisions will be made," Treasurer Nicole Manison said on Monday. "However, we will not slash and burn, sack hundreds of teachers and nurses and jack up the price of power." The treasurer said when Labor came to power it was left with a $876 million budget deficit by the previous administration. But the budget position was made worse with a $500 million cut in GST revenue. In response, the NT government engaged businessman and former public servant John Langoulant to prepare an independent report on budget repair. At the same time, the government also initiated a "root and branch" review of departmental expenditure. Both those investigations are expected to shape the next Territory budget, to be handed down on May 7. Ms Manison said the government's top priority remained creating local jobs and returning the Territory's finances to a sustainable position. "We will continue to support Territorians by balancing investing in jobs, children, police, nurses and teachers with getting back to a sustainable budget position and we will continue our plans for generational change," she said. Australian Associated Press

