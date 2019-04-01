Kessell embarks on world gyrocopter flight

news, world

Adventurer James Ketchell has taken off as he attempts to be the first person fly around the world solo in a gyrocopter. The 37-year-old will fly more than 42,200km across 13 different countries including France, Russia, Canada and Greenland before arriving back in England in around six months. The gyrocopter travels at just 130km/h, with a range of about 1300km. During his trip he will stop at schools in every country he visits in order to give motivational talks and raise money for two charities, Kindled Spirit - which supports victims of trafficking, and Over The Wall - which supports children and young people facing serious health challenges. Crowds gathered at Popham Airfield in Hampshire on Sunday to wave him off before he leaves to fly across the English Channel on Monday. "I had no idea three or four hundred people were just going to turn up to wave this lunatic off, it's all a bit surreal really," Mr Ketchell told the Press Association. "It's doable, but I'm just taking it day by day. It'll probably take me about six months, that's the plan. "Hopefully I can achieve my objective of speaking at a school in every country, trying to inspire some young kids to believe in themselves and do things - that's the mission. "I enjoy working with kids and for some reason they listen to me. Maybe it's because I've done a few cool things. Maybe they won't listen to me in 10 years when I've lost my hair or gone grey." All of his adventure can be tracked in real-time online through his website as he sets out to inspire "one million young people" on his journey. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/e0593952-23e5-414b-95a7-a1a22d1dc3ab.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg