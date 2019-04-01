Prime minister makes last pre-budget pitch

news, politics

Breast and skin cancer patients are being offered access to cheaper medicines, as the prime minister makes his final pitch ahead of Tuesday night's federal budget. Adding two new drugs to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme on Monday, Scott Morrison said it was only possible because his government knew how to manage the national economy. "The PBS, to me, spells H-O-P-E," he told reporters in Canberra. "We are in the war against cancer and the fight against cancer. What fuels our army on this is the strong economy and the strong budget. Without that, you're going into battle with nothing." The coalition government will hand down the first surplus budget in more than a decade on Tuesday, underpinned by strong iron ore prices and under-spending on disability services. It will include billions of dollars for road projects and freight networks across regional Australia, along with a raft of other sweeteners such as cash payments for power bills. Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has all but confirmed the budget will also include extra personal income tax relief. Senator Cormann said the government was focused on letting workers keep more of their earnings while ensuring the total tax take did not rise above 23.9 per cent of GDP. "We've made the decisions in past budgets and budget updates in order to fulfil that commitment," he told ABC radio on Monday. "What Australians will see is that we will continue to fulfil that commitment that we've made." Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's first budget could also be his last, with Labor promising to overwrite it immediately if it wins the May election. The coalition is planning to spend big money on roads, particularly in Victoria and South Australia. The budget will also include an extra $1 billion for at least seven freight corridors across Queensland, Victoria, NSW and Tasmania. The extra money will be directed at roads that feed into major arterial and interstate highways. Mr Frydenberg on Sunday announced $285 million to help almost four million Australian pensioners and veterans - but not people on the dole - cover their energy bills. The treasurer also pushed back against criticism that the government's projected surplus was being built on huge underspending in the National Disability Insurance Scheme. He argued that wages, which have stagnated in recent years, are picking up compared to the same time last year. But shadow treasurer Chris Bowen said the coalition had over-estimated the outlook for wages growth in every single budget it had handed down. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to call an election for May 11 or 18, within days. Australian Associated Press

