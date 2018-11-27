Trolleyman returns to Melbourne court

news, national

The man who rammed the Bourke Street terrorist with a trolley has faced a Melbourne court over burglary and theft charges. Michael Rogers, 46, briefly faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a bike and breaking into a cafe and taking cash. Rogers is accused of breaking into a CBD cafe and stealing $500 just a day before the attack that gained him public attention. The homeless man earned the nickname "Trolleyman" after stepping in harm's way with a shopping cart to fend off IS-inspired attacker Hassan Khalif Shire Ali. The November 9 terror attack claimed the life of Melbourne restaurant icon Sisto Malaspina and injured two others. An online fundraising campaign for Rogers raised more than $155,000. Wearing a shiny gold watch, loose fitting jeans and a red striped t-shirt, Rogers had his strict bail conditions extended until next month. He must stay away from the CBD, stay inside at night and report daily to police. He is also on a court support program which gives him access to drug support services and counselling When asked by magistrate Julie Grainger if he could meet those requirements, he replied: "I'll try my best." He made no comment to the media as he left the court. Rogers is also accused of following someone into a St Kilda Road apartment building and stealing a $2000 racing bicycle in October. He will return to Melbourne Magistrates Court on December 17. Australian Associated Press