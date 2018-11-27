Treasurer plots path to woo Liberal voters

news, national

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says he and his Victorian colleagues will focus on selling their economic credentials to win back Liberal voters who deserted the party in droves at the state election. Mr Frydenberg says the Liberal Party's strong economic management will be critical to ensuring Saturday's disastrous result is not repeated at the federal election in May. "We cut taxes and we create jobs and that is a proven record," he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday. "As for (Labor premier) Daniel Andrews, he reminded people of some of the things that he had achieved in his time, we're going to be reminding people of the things that we've achieved." The Liberals suffered crushing swings against the party across a swag of safe seats in the Victorian election. If the swing is replicated at next year's federal election the Liberals will be comprehensively wiped out. During a crisis meeting of federal Victorian Liberal MPs to discuss the diabolical poll, cabinet minister Kelly O'Dwyer told colleagues the party was widely regarded as "homophobic, anti-women, climate-change deniers". Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that was not how the party viewed itself. "That's not our view and it's also not Kelly's view, that that's what the Liberal Party is about," he told reporters. "What we're doing is getting on with the job of delivering the services that are necessary for families, and particularly women in families, to make the choices they want to make." The prime minister said Ms O'Dwyer was "leading the charge" to champion the cause of women. "We will continue to speak of the important things that we are achieving for women and families." Ms O'Dwyer launched an extraordinary spray against Liberal officials and "ideological warriors" for hijacking the party's positions on social issues during a post-mortem of the disastrous Victorian state election result. She said the "crusades" of some conservative religious MPs had dragged the party away from "who we are as Liberals". Mr Frydenberg said he and the prime minister were both proud fathers of young daughters. "We want our party to provide the best opportunity for our daughters, and it is," he told reporters. "We are part of a party that believes in their aspiration and their hope ... the reality is our party will deliver the best possible outcomes for my daughter and for Scott's daughters." Australian Associated Press