Labor government minister quits cabinet

Victorian government minister Natalie Hutchins has announced she will step down from her position on Daniel Andrews' front bench. "After an amazing four years as a minister in the Andrews Labor government, I have decided not to recontest my position in the cabinet, in order to focus on my family and myself after the passing of my husband Stephen Hutchins last year," the Sydenham MP said in a statement on Monday. Ms Hutchins' portfolios had included industrial relations, Aboriginal affairs, women and prevention of family violence. The premier on Sunday said he would be refreshing his front bench following his government's emphatic election win on Saturday. That announcement is expected soon, with the new cabinet to be sworn in before the end of the week. Australian Associated Press

