Pesutto awaits result from Vic tally room

news, national

Senior Victorian Liberal John Pesutto faces a wait of several days to learn his parliamentary future. The shadow attorney-general held Hawthorn with a 8.6 per cent margin but is in doubt to be returned, with the Victorian Electoral Commission confirming on Sunday that his is one of four seats that will go down to the wire. The electorates of Ripon, Brunswick and Bayswater complete the list of seats where a result is not expected until mid to late week, a spokesman told AAP. Inner-Melbourne's Brunswick, relinquished by former Labor minister Jane Garrett who is moving to the upper house, is a contest between ALP candidate Cindy O'Connor and the Greens' Tim Read. After confirming Labor's resounding majority in Victoria's lower house, the commission will on Sunday turn its attention to counting the lengthy legislative council ballots. Final results for the upper house can often take weeks to finalise. Already more than 70 per cent of first preference votes for the lower house have been counted. Scrutineers will turn their attention to counting postal votes for the legislative assembly later in the week. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/79707440-6dca-4a49-a2f7-67ca707fe12c.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg