Probe hurtling towards Mars

A spacecraft that's hurtling towards Mars will be the first to study the deep interior of the planet if it lands safely. The InSight probe is scheduled to land on Martian soil at around 8pm GMT on Monday (0700 AEDT Tuesday), scientists say. InSight should provide our best look yet at Mars' deep interior, using a mechanical mole to tunnel five metres deep to measure internal heat, and a seismometer to register quakes, meteorite strikes and anything else that might start the red planet shaking. Scientists consider Mars a tantalising time capsule. It is less geologically active than the twice-as-big Earth and so retains much of its early history. If successful, the probe will send information back, allowing scientists to learn about how rocky worlds like the Earth and Moon formed more than 4.5 billion years ago. It comes after a huge 20km wide lake of water was discovered beneath the southern ice cap of the Red Planet earlier this year. The discovery, which has major implications for the chances of life surviving on Mars, was made by an orbiting European probe using ground-penetrating radar. It is the first time a large stable body of liquid water has been confirmed to exist on Mars. Michael Meyer, NASA's lead scientist for Mars exploration, said the Martian surface is too cold and dry, with too much radiation bombardment, for life to currently exist. Australian Associated Press

