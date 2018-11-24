'Bloodbath': Labor races to power in Vic

news, national

A senior Victorian Labor MP has described the early results of the state's election as a "bloodbath" as her party races toward victory. A euphoric atmosphere has swept through the Labor election night party at the Village Green in Premier Daniel Andrews' seat of Mulgrave as the results are shown on a big screen. The crowd of more than 100 red-shirt-clad Labor supporters are chanting "four more years" as the tally of seats continues to climb a party function in the seat of Mulgrave. "This is looking like a bloodbath," Labor Health Minister Jill Hennessy said on ABC TV. "Something has gone very, very wrong here with the Liberal brand and reflecting upon what that is, I also think that due credit needs to be given to Daniel Andrews for running a very strong government for four years." Former Labor premier John Brumby said Mr Andrews' should be lauded for the result, especially if the swing holds. "He'll be in the pantheon of Labor leaders up there with Steve Bracks and John Cain," he told the ABC. The beers are flowing, the crowd is cheering and a slight feel of disbelief at the size of the potential win has taken over the function room. "This is just amazing, this is more than what I could have hoped for," volunteer Jordan Bassilious told AAP. Labor is seeing swings in seats that were marginal four years ago and even in formerly safe Liberal strongholds. "I am surprised at the degree of the swing out in the eastern suburbs. We're also hearing some very positive news around some of the swings in both Bass and Ripon," Ms Hennessy said. Australian Associated Press