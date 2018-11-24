Guy concedes defeat, but calls for unity

news, national

Matthew Guy has conceded defeat and offered his congratulations to Premier Daniel Andrews on Labor's overwhelming victory in the Victorian state election. Mr Guy, with his wife Renae by his side, called for unity in the party as it faces another four years in opposition and demands for an overhaul of the party. "Can I say for the next parliament, as a party, we need to stick together. We need to stay united and we need to stay focused on our opponents and the game ahead, not on ourselves," he said. Mr Guy acknowledged a lot of MPs had lost their seats, but held out hope not all of them would be lost once all votes are counted. He also thanked his staff, candidates, campaign volunteers and his family. And he thanked for Liberal voters for keeping the faith. "Every day in opposition is a day closer to government and while tonight is not our night, we know that, we acknowledge that, we accept that, our time in the sun will come again." However, he gave no indication of his future. Earlier on Saturday he said he would wait before making a decision on whether to continue as leader until later. Before making his concession speech, he rang Mr Andrews to personally congratulate him. "It is fair and the right thing for us to do to acknowledge his success, his party and his team's success and the strength of their campaign and tonight I do that." Australian Associated Press