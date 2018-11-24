Andrews claims a thumping Labor victory

news, national

With a fist pump and trademark confident grin, Daniel Andrews has claimed a resounding election win for Labor in Victoria. To chants of "Daniel, Daniel" and "four more years", the premier took to a stage in suburban Melbourne surrounded by his family late on Saturday. "The people of Victoria have overwhelmingly endorsed a positive and optimistic plan for our state," he told the cheering sea of supporters. "They have in record numbers, at the same time, rejected the low road of fear and division." Labor could win as many as 61 seats in the 88-seat parliament, 16 more than it had before Saturday's election, and a result even Labor insiders did not see coming. "I thank each and every member of the team and all of those who will be joining us in a strong, stable majority government," he said. Mr Andrews, flanked by wife Cath and their three children, was greeted by cheers and chants at the function in his electorate of Mulgrave. "They are the future and that's why we fight so hard for the things that we believe in," he said of his children. There were hugs from mum Jan and sister Cynthia who had travelled to Melbourne from Wangaratta. Mr Andrews went on to thank staff and campaign volunteers, his family and his late father Bob. "He is here with us tonight and, as fathers tend to be of sons, he would be proud." Mr Andrews, whose overwhelming victory gives him a second four-year term, promised to work for all Victorians after a somewhat pugnacious election campaign. The 46-year-old has repeatedly committed himself to serving the full term. Labor figures and volunteers told AAP the win was about running a grassroots campaign. "We will make sure that regardless of how you voted, we will have better schools, we will have better hospitals, we will build the infrastructure we need," Mr Andrews told the adoring crowd. He also thanked Liberal leader Matthew Guy for the gracious concession he made in a personal call earlier in the night. A few hundred red-shirt-clad supporters packed the function room to watch the results broadcast on a big projection screen. The crowd cheered enthusiastically at every positive result for Labor and threw "boos" and jeers as Mr Guy made his concession speech. Australian Associated Press

