Liberal branch pushes to expel Turnbull

A small but vocal Liberal Party branch in Sydney has passed a motion calling on Malcolm Turnbull to be expelled by the NSW division. The Roseville branch in the upper north shore voted 16-2 in favour of the motion which urges the party to kick the former prime minister out. Party sources said the motion is not binding and does not reflect the view of the NSW division. Some Liberals were angry at Mr Turnbull's lack of support during the Wentworth by-election, which he triggered when he resigned from the seat after being dumped as prime minister. Roseville is in the federal electorate of Bradfield, held by cabinet minister Paul Fletcher. A spokesman for Mr Fletcher said he would not comment on internal party matters. In August last year, the Roseville branch hosted an event with senator Cory Bernardi, who left the Liberals to form his own party, with the topic: "Is the party over?" Former Labor leader Mark Latham was also a guest at a 2017 function a few months before he joined minor libertarian party, the Liberal Democrats. He has since announced he will contest the NSW state election for One Nation, which has targeted conservative Liberal voters. Conservative Liberals Jim Molan, Andrew Hastie, Tony Abbott and his former staffer Peta Credlin have also appeared at Roseville Liberals events. Australian Associated Press

