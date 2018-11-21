PM slams 'ridiculous' Tasmanian gender law

news, politics

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has savaged a "ridiculous" push to allow Tasmanian parents to choose whether to include their baby's gender on a birth certificate. Landmark transgender rights reforms, put forward by the Labor opposition and the Greens, passed the Tasmanian lower house on Tuesday night. The changes were passed by the casting vote of rogue Liberal Speaker Sue Hickey, who voted against her party. "Labor's plan to remove gender from birth certificates in Tasmania is ridiculous," Mr Morrison tweeted on Wednesday. "Bill Shorten should step up and commit to put motion to ALP Federal Conference to outlaw it." The bill also allows people 16 or older to change the gender on their birth certificate by filling out a statutory declaration. Mr Shorten told reporters in Sydney he had no plans to change protocols around birth certificates. "I've got no plans to change the way that birth certificates are filled out in this country. "I saw Mr Morrison out talking about gender issues again, if that's what's most important to him that's his prerogative," he said. The Tasmanian government is opposed to the reforms, with Attorney-General Elise Archer describing them as "deeply flawed". "This amended bill contains legally untested, unconsulted and highly problematic changes that we could not support," she said in a statement. State Health Minister Michael Ferguson accused Labor and the Greens of performing social experiments on kids. He said the government would be taking departmental advice about the full impact of the laws. The government had wanted the amendments, only put to the lower house on Tuesday, referred to the Tasmania Law Reform Institute. An amendment to Tasmania's anti-discrimination laws, designed to ensure the correct use of transgender people's names and honorifics, was also passed. The changes were attached to a bill introduced by the government that would stop people who transition genders from being forced to divorce, bringing state laws in line with federal legislation. Transforming Tasmania, a transgender and gender-diverse rights group, has lauded the landmark changes. "I applaud the Tasmanian lower house for providing greater equity, dignity and hope for transgender, gender diverse and intersex Tasmanians," spokesperson Roen Meijers said. Labor MP Ella Haddad and Greens leader Cassy O'Connor hugged in the House of Assembly when the legislation passed. "These changes will make people, who we should all care about, feel happier, safer and more included," Ms O'Connor told parliament. The bill must still pass Tasmania's upper house of mostly independents before becoming law. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/91f44c02-d371-4f27-b468-d166f90f662e.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg