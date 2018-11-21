Libs eye community bank for state finances

news, national

Victoria will shift its finances to a community bank under a Liberal-Nationals government. Opposition Leader Matthew Guy revealed the plan on Wednesday to shift the state coffers to Bendigo Bank, and away from Sydney-based Westpac. The change would be possible with a current contract expiring in 2020, he said. Among a suite of measures proposed for the first 100 days of government, Mr Guy also announced plans to close Melbourne's supervised injecting room. The North Richmond centre, which opened about five months ago, will be shut down with the health department to be given the directive within days of the new government taking office. "The state is funding it, so when you control something by its funding you can make a decision overnight. I don't think it is appropriate for it to be next to a school," Mr Guy said. "I don't want to provide state-sponsored ice injecting rooms so that people can continue to take ice. I want to get them off it." Mr Guy continued his tough-on-crime approach, promising that legislation to improve community safety would reach parliament before Christmas. In a fortnight that included a deadly terror stabbing and the arrest of three would-be terrorists in Melbourne, Mr Guy also vowed to deliver a counter-terrorism minister. There would also be a minister for population decentralisation and a minister for the regional city of Geelong, under his government. "In our first 100 days of government outline is the legislative plan, the governance plan that we will put in place to make the changes that we need to make to get back in control of Victoria its problems, its issues," Mr Guy told reporters in Melbourne. "We will ensure Victoria is safe again." There are plans to draft legislation in December for new mandatory minimum sentences, public sex offenders register and ending concurrent sentencing for offences committed while on bail. Mr Guy has also revealed plans to establish trade offices in Jerusalem and the Greek port city of Thessaloniki, to promote start-up businesses. Mr Guy deflected concerns about the Jerusalem base after Indonesia reacted angrily when the federal government flagged shifting Australia's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Another urgent order of business for Mr Guy's government would be launching an investigation into Labor's rorts-for-votes scandal, despite police already probing the $388,000 affair. A coalition government will also ban students from using phones in the classroom from the start of 2019. Costings for the opposition's election promises are due to be released on Thursday. Australian Associated Press