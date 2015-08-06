WHAT happened to Amber Haigh?
Its a familiar question in Young and has been since June 2002, when the then 19-year-old disappeared without a trace from Campbelltown Railway Station.
The former Kingsvale resident was enroute to Mt Druitt Hospital to visit her dying father, having been dropped at the station by the father of her infant son Royce - Kingsvale farmer Robert Geeves, and his wife Anne.
Exhaustive investigations since have failed to find any trace of Amber until July 2011 when Deputy State Coroner Scott Mitchell found that she was most likely murdered and her body possibly disposed of down a disused mine shaft.
Although they were likely the last people to see Amber alive, at the time of the inquest into Ambers death the Geeveses refused to give evidence on the basis it could incriminate them.
At the time, Mr Mitchell said there were many riddles in the case that remained unanswered.
And the only person left with those riddles is Ambers mother Rosalind Wright.
Rosalind was this week too distressed to talk to metropolitan media, because, she says, the cycle of hope that someone will step forward, and despair when no-one does, has become too emotionally fraught.
There are so many unanswered questions - so many - and all I want, at the end of the day, is to find my daughter and put her to rest, she said.
I know there are people out there that know more than they are saying - and I just hope and pray that they do finally come forward.
Amber was last seen at Campbelltown Railway Station at 8.30pm on June 5, 2002.
At the time, aged 19, she was 160 centimetres in height, of thin build, with brown hair and green/hazel coloured eyes. She would now be 32 years of age.
If you are able to offer any information concerning Amber Michelle Haigh, please contact the Missing Person Unit on 1800 025 091 (free call) or Young Police Station on 6382 8199.
The community is being encouraged to trust their instincts and not wait to report someone missing if there are concerns for their wellbeing.
National Missing Persons Week, which finishes tomorrow, aims to reduce the incidence and impact of missing persons in Australia. Every year, more than 35,000 people are reported missing across the country with around 12,500 in NSW. This equates to one person disappearing every 15 minutes.
While the majority of people are located within a short period, there are approximately 650 long-term missing person cases in NSW.
Research indicates for every person who goes missing, on average 12 people are affected in some way. There is no minimum time frame to wait before contacting NSW Police with a missing persons report.
