Crocodile Dundee is making an unexpected Hollywood comeback

Almost two decades after Paul Hogan last brought his outback adventurer to the big screen, Crocodile Dundee is making an unlikely Hollywood comeback - this time with an inter-generational twist.

Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns will see US comedy star Danny McBride (Pineapple Express, This Is The End) taking the reins from Hogan, playing Brian Dundee, the "loudmouthed American son no one knew [Mick] had."

A mysterious teaser for the film, released on Saturday, finds McBride playfully riffing on the film's iconic "That's not a knife..." line, dressed in Mick's signature croc-skin vest and Akubra hat.

"Throughout the past few years, I've been thinking about how to bring Dundee to a new generation," Hogan told People magazine, who unveiled the surprise clip, adding more news about those involved would be announced "very soon".

McBride - a longtime collaborator with Seth Rogen and James Franco - is perhaps best known for his lead turns on acclaimed TV shows Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals, playing foul-mouthed blowhards whose capabilities are often at odds with their manic overconfidence.

He's an intriguing choice to reboot the franchise, which faltered with 2001's poorly received Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles.

According to its official synopsis, the film will see the younger Dundee undertaking a rescue mission to track down Mick - once again to be played by Hogan - who's missing somewhere in the bush.

"Unlike his father, Brian grew up a true city kid. But that won't stop him from picking up his dad's oversized knife and launching himself into the Australian Outback," the plot description reads.

The film - produced by Hogan's Rimfire Films, which produced the previous three Dundee films - is being directed by newcomer Steve Rogers with an estimated budget of $US30 million.

It is due for release in June.

The first two Dundee films - Crocodile Dundee (1986) and Crocodile Dundee II (1988) - remain among the most successful Australian films ever, grossing over $710 million worldwide combined.