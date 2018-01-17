Woody Allen backlash 'unfair and sad': Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin has weighed in on the growing backlash against Woody Allen, arguing it is "unfair and sad" for people to be shunning the award-winning director and his work.

The Saturday Night Live star used his charity's Twitter account to point out that Allen was investigated by New York and Connecticut police in the 1990s over allegations he sexually assaulted his then-partner's adopted daughter, but no charges were laid.

"The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose," he wrote. "But it's unfair and sad to me. I worked with Woody Allen three times and it was one of the privileges of my career.

"Is it possible to support survivors of paedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that Woody Allen is innocent? I think so. The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing people of such crimes should be treated carefully."

A growing number of artists are shunning the American filmmaker in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations. Baldwin's comments come after Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet announced he was donating his salary from Allen's upcoming film A Rainy Day in New York to anti-harassment and LGBTIQ charities.

"This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things," he wrote on Instagram. "I have, to this point, chosen projects from the perspective of a young actor trying to walk in the footsteps of more seasoned actors I admire.

"But I am learning that a good role isn't the only criteria for accepting a job. That has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and, above all, silence."

The 22-year-old actor then went on to say he's not been able to directly answer questions about his thoughts on working with Allen due to "contractual obligations".

"But what I can say is this: I don't want to profit from my work on the film," he said. "I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with respect and dignity they deserve."