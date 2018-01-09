'We're here to help': Residents fear Australia Post will not keep its promise

The sign outside Bondi Beach Post Office proudly proclaims: "We're here to help".

But Lenore Kulakauskas fears a brass plaque may be the only remnant of that promise under a proposal to redevelop the site into an apartment and retail complex.

"This is privatisation of a community space at its worst," she said. "Removing shade trees and seating from the focal meeting place for the community, removing the essential services associated with a post office, and replacing all this with outdoor seating for the select few who attend the proposed restaurant."

Lenore Kulakauskas (left) and Adrian Newstead (right) are among residents concerned about the proposed redevelopment of the Bondi Beach Post Office. Photo: Daniel Munoz

Ms Kulakauskas' objection to the development application for the post office, written on behalf of the Bondi Beach and Bondi precincts, is based on the building's heritage, the potential loss of postal services and environmental concerns.

The $5.8 million redevelopment proposes the partial demolition of the post office, built in the 1920s, for a four-storey building housing 10 "luxury" apartments, two levels of basement car parking and shops on the ground level.

A spokeswoman for construction company Taylor said the "boutique development" retained the building's heritage facade.

"We aim to commence construction within six months of the development approval," she said. "We are committed to ensuring the postal service is unaffected by this development and we will work closely with Australia Post to ensure this occurs."

An artist's impression of the proposed Bondi Beach Post Office redevelopment. Photo: Supplied

However, Ms Kulakauskas said documents submitted to Waverley Council envisage the demolition of existing buildings and "the installation of a brass plaque that will detail the history and significance of the former Bondi Post Office".

"The last thing Hall Street needs is another cafe, restaurant, clothing shop replacing a fully functioning and essential public service," she said.

She also said the redevelopment posed environmental challenges: "A current demolition in Campbell Parade just down from the post office, has run into major problems as they cracked open a sewer pipe which resulted in the sewerage entering the water table.

"This necessitated testing of the water at Bondi Beach for a few days after, and the emptying of the very large stormwater storage tank used to water the grass in the beach parks."

Her concerns are echoed by Adrian Newstead, the owner of Cooee Art Gallery, who said the post office was heavily patronised and often had a long queue out of the door each afternoon.

"A decade ago there were up to seven people working at the counter," he said.

"Australia Post then decided to make 70 per cent of the interior into a quasi-stationary store-cum-discount gift shop as with the majority of post offices, but hardly anyone bought anything they had to sell other than post packs and packaging."

He added: "Now we are to lose a valuable community asset which will be replaced by even more apartments in an already overdeveloped street. There are more than 100 businesses operating within a one-kilometre radius of this facility. They need a fully functioning post office."

Australia Post sold the post office more than two years ago under an option agreement to Jamie Nemtsas, who then flipped the property to Taylor for an estimated $15 million, according to the Australian Financial Review.

The property is still owned by Australia Post until settlement occurs in February.

An Australia Post spokeswoman said: "Services will remain on the site for at least five years, with an opportunity to extend by another five. This is covered by a lease agreement."

The postal business attracted criticism after it sold Sydney's historic GPO at Martin Place to Singaporean billionaires Robert and Phillip Ng for about $150 million in 2017.

The spokeswoman said the sale was not part of a program to offload historic buildings: "This was a one-off decision and not part of a broader program. The proceeds from this sale will allow us to continue to invest in our services to the community."

A spokeswoman for Waverley Council said the proposed redevelopment was within a zone that allows for medium density development.

The loss of postal services was not a planning matter for council to consider.