Ellen Page weds girlfriend

Ellen Page has tied the knot with her partner, choreographer and professional dancer, Emma Portner in a secret ceremony.
"Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," the Juno actress wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday that featured photos of their wedding bands, as well as an intimate moment between them.
Portner also announced the surprise marriage on her Instagram page, writing, "@ellenpage I LOVE YOU."
The Inception star reportedly reached out to Portner last year on Instagram after seeing one of her dances on the social media platform. They have been together since July.
The pair, who are both from Canada, has remained largely private about their relationship since making their first appearance together at the premiere of Page's movie, Flatliners, last September, although they have featured each other on their respective Instagram accounts.
Other celebrities and organisations have been quick to congratulate the couple on social media.
"MAZELTOV, Girls!" wrote activist and actress Lucy Lawless on Twitter.
MAZELTOV, Girls!??? Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) January 3, 2018
American LGBT rights organisation GLAAD also replied to Page's announcement with a series of celebratory emojis.
Congratulations!! ??????????????????????? GLAAD (@glaad) January 3, 2018
Page came out as gay in an emotional speech in 2014, stating her desire to "to push back", "to be authentic", and to inspire others grappling with their sexuality.
In 2017, she joined the wave of actresses exposing instances of sexual misconduct with a damning post against Hollywood director Brett Ratner, who she said outed her during the filming of X Men: The Last Stand.