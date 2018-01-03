Rose McGowan lands her own documentary series

Rose McGowan's battle to bring down sexual misconduct in Hollywood is far from over.

McGowan, one of the most outspoken female voices of 2017, was central to the #MeToo movement and among the first women to publicly accuse producer Harvey Weinstein of rape.

The actresss and activist is now taking her fight to the small screen, as producer and star of Citizen Rose, a five-part E! series documenting her journey through Hollywood's ongoing harassment and abuse scandal.

"You are formally invited into my mind and world," McGowan said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realised I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil."

McGowan's activism was emboldened by her use of social media, particularly Twitter, to publicly call out those who allegedly enabled Weinstein's misconduct and encourage other women to do the same. With over 900,000 followers, her Twitter account became a focal point of the #MeToo movement among women both inside and outside Hollywood.

E!'s executive vice president of development and production, Amy Introcaso-Davis, said she supported McGowan's plight.

"Rose McGowan's courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers," Introcaso-Davis said in a statement.

"We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman's world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change."